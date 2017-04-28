Fargo Public Schools Names 2017 Support Staff Member of the Year

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Schatz made the surprise announcement and award presentation during a District Office staff meeting

FARGO, ND — And the award goes to….Idette Graham.

Teaching and Learning Secretary Idette Graham has been named the Fargo Public School District 2017 Support Staff of the Year.

Graham’s selection was based on her work ethic, “can do” attitude, leadership skills and problem solving skills.

She says having her family and friends show up for her award presentation left her at a loss of words.

“So excited because my family is here from Nashville,” said Idette. “Awesome award. I’m overwhelmed. I don’t know what else to say. I’m just overwhelmed.”

This is the fourth time the annual “Support Staff of the Year” award has been given.