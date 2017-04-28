Cleanup Week: More Options Available than Just Junking Your Junk

RED RIVER VALLEY — Cleanup Week is right around the corner and there may be a few other options than leaving your items on the street.

Cleanup Week gives people in the area an opportunity to dispose of tires, appliances and other large items on the street at no charge on their garbage collection day.

But some businesses are offering alternatives to leaving stuff on the curb.

Thrift store workers in Fargo-Moorhead recommend donating your cleanup items instead.

“It’s that time of year where everyone knows its Cleanup Week coming up in Fargo,” said Tracy Roche, who is the Heirlooms Volunteer Coordinator. “We’re just hoping that if there’s a couple of items that were treasured by your family, that you think of Heirlooms and Hospice of the Red River Valley and you bring those items here.”

Cleanup Week will begin on May 1st and continue until the 5th.

