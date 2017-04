Coach of the Week: NDSU Softball Coach Darren Mueller

Mueller is trying to lead the Bison to their 6th consecutive regular-season Summit League title

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State softball coach Darren Mueller is in his 16th season as the head coach of the Bison, and he is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

The Bison have two series left in their regular-season before they host the Summit League Tournament.