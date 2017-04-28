College Baseball: Lind Throws one-hitter, Bison Shutout Jackrabbits

NDSU's Luke Lind tallied a career-high 11 strikeouts in the Bison win.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Senior right-handed pitcher Luke Lind tossed a one-hitter and tallied a career-high 11 strikeouts as the North Dakota State University baseball team claimed a 3-0 shutout win over the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in the opening game of a three-game Summit League series on Friday, April 28, at Erv Huether Field.

It was the first one-hitter for NDSU baseball since Mike Peschel’s one-hitter at Nebraska-Omaha in 2002, and the first nine-inning complete game shutout since John Straka blanked Oakland on the road in 2013.

With the victory, the Bison improve to 20-20 on the season and 11-8 in Summit League play, marking the eighth consecutive season NDSU has won at least 20 games. SDSU drops to 16-20 overall and 9-10 in league action with the loss.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Lind (4-4) retired his first 14 batters before giving up the lone Jackrabbit hit of the contest – a single to right field off the bat of outfielder Philip Jacobson in the fifth inning. He retired 13 of 15 Jacks the remainder of the game, only allowing a hit by pitch and walk.

Junior infielders Drew Fearing and Mason Pierzchalski each recorded a hit and drove in a run to lead North Dakota State at the plate.

NDSU took a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the third. Danny Palmiscno led-off the inning with a single to center field before advancing to second on Alec Abercrombie’s sacrifice bunt. Bennett Hostetler moved Palmiscno to third with a single to center, before Fearing dropped down a bunt single to first base, allowing Palmiscno to cross home plate for the Bison’s first run.

Pierzchalski belted a single to right center, scoring Hostetler for the second run of the frame.

The Bison added a run in the fifth when Logan Busch doubled, then crossed home plate on a South Dakota State fielding error on a grounder from JT Core.

Freshman pitcher Brett Mogen (0-3) suffered the loss on the mound for SDSU after giving up two earned runs and an unearned run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 7 1/3 innings.

North Dakota State and South Dakota State are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Erv Huether Field to wrap up the three-game league series.