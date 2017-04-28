DAPL Protesters Not Backing Down, March on Nation’s Capitol

THE PEACEFUL PROTEST QUICKLY EXPANDED INTO THE STREET NEAR THE NATION'S CAPITOL, BLOCKING TRAFFIC FOR NEARLY HALF AN HOUR. OUR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, ALEX WHITTLER BRINGS US THIS STORY

WASHINGTON D.C. — Just days before President Trump will reach his milestone 100 days in office, a group of protesters staged a peaceful march on the nation’s capitol, many of them from Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Singing, dancing and holding up traffic, protesters say they’re not backing down in the pipeline fight.

The pushback has lasted more than a year and indigenous people and allies are still protesting the Dakota Access and Keystone pipelines.

“Well I went to North Dakota to see for myself,” said protester Linda Velarde. “It’s devastating. It’s depressing, it’s sad.”

This time, hundreds of people voiced their frustrations at the Trump International Hotel.

Many from North Dakota traveled to protest in the nation’s capitol, just two days before President Trump’s 100th day in office.

“He needs to respect our way of life, respect human beings, respect our nation,” said Harold Frazier, who is with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

“We’re going to continue our ancestor’s fight for many of years for our sovereignty and it’s our duty to continue that legacy,” said Brenda Whitebull, who is with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The peaceful protest quickly expanded into the street, blocking traffic for nearly half an hour.

Demonstrators hosted a traditional round dance, normally a sign of celebration, but this gathering was for what they call a unified resistance.

Protesters say the fight doesn’t stop here.

In fact, next on their list is the people’s Climate March this Saturday.