High School Softball: Red River Explodes for 28 in win

Riders score 13 in first inning in victory over Turtle Mountain.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Red River Rough Riders softball team was able to get back to action following this weeks snow storm. The Riders found a groove early picking up the 28-1 victory over Turtle Mountain. The Riders trailed 1-0 after the top of the first inning, but scored 13 in the bottom half and never looked back.