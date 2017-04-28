KVRR Morning Week In Review: April 24-28

A Beauty Queen, A Puppy, An Anchor Debut And More
Adam Ladwig

 

Adam welcomes Jackie to the anchor desk for the first time this week.

Adam chats with Raquel Wellentin, Miss North Dakota USA, ahead of her competing in the Miss USA pageant next month.

Jackie Kelly warns us about dangerous roads after this week’s snow with a story about skipping on the streets on the way to the story.

And we meet Sparrow, the Golden Retriever/Irish Setter mix in this week’s Pet Connection.

Related Post

Pet Connection: Meet Felix
Pet Connection: Meet Lancelot
Pet Connection: Meet Murphy
Miss North Dakota USA Prepares For Miss USA Pagean...

You Might Like

Pipeline Protests Outside Trump Hotel

Protesters are still rallying against the Dakota Access Pipeline and other controversial pipeline projects. Including shutting down traffic in our nation's capital. Singing, dancing and holding up traffic, protesters say they're not backing down… continue reading ›