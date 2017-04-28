KVRR Morning Week In Review: April 24-28

A Beauty Queen, A Puppy, An Anchor Debut And More

Adam welcomes Jackie to the anchor desk for the first time this week.

Adam chats with Raquel Wellentin, Miss North Dakota USA, ahead of her competing in the Miss USA pageant next month.

Jackie Kelly warns us about dangerous roads after this week’s snow with a story about skipping on the streets on the way to the story.

And we meet Sparrow, the Golden Retriever/Irish Setter mix in this week’s Pet Connection.