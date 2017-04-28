LIVE: FM Gay Men’s Chorus Sings Into Our Hearts

Group Performing Spring Concerts Next Two Weekends

Members of the Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stop by the KVRR Local News morning show ahead of their spring concerts.

This year’s spring show is a best-of concert featuring songs they’ve performed over their four year history.

The concerts are April 29th at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead, April 30th at the James Mann Center for Performing Arts in New York Mills, MN and May 7th at the First Congregational UCC in Fargo.

Find out more about the Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’ Chorus by clicking here.