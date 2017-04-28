Melinda’s Garden: The Tomato Race

Get the biggest, juiciest tomatoes from your vines, faster than all the neighbors grow theirs.

Believe it or not, in spite of this week’s surprise snowfall, we are mere weeks away from the start of tomato planting season.

But as sweet as spring and summer are in the Red River region, they’re also among the shortest growing seasons in the United States. The final average frost date in the Fargo region is May 20th.

That means you have just enough time to check out this week’s story from Melinda Myers for techniques to get your plants off to a fast start for the biggest, ripest, plumpest, juiciest tomatoes coming off the vine sooner than all your neighbors’ do.