Moorhead Police Arrest Wisconsin Man After $50,000 Drug Bust

He's being held in the Clay County Jail at this time

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Wisconsin man is in custody after Moorhead police say they found him with more than $50,000 in drugs.

Officers seized 147 grams of heroin, 32 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of crack cocaine and $6,000 cash after executing a search warrant.

They arrested Lornell Mitchell of Milwaukee on charges of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.

He’s being held in the Clay County Jail at this time.

This is part of an ongoing investigation by the Lakes to River Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.