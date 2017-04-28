Pipeline Protests Outside Trump Hotel

Protesters are still rallying against the Dakota Access Pipeline and other controversial pipeline projects.

Protesters are still rallying against the Dakota Access Pipeline and other controversial pipeline projects.

Including shutting down traffic in our nation’s capital.

Singing, dancing and holding up traffic, protesters say they’re not backing down in the pipeline fight.

The push back has lasted more than a year, and indigenous people and allies are still protesting the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines.

Linda Velarde joined the protest after a trip to the Dakotas.

“Well I went to North Dakota to see for myself. It’s devastating. It’s depressing, it’s sad.”

This time hundreds of people voiced their frustrations at the Trump International Hotel.

Some travelled from North Dakota to protest in the nation’s capitol, just two days before President Trump’s 100th day in office.

Harold Frazier, Chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe says “He needs to respect our way of life, respect human beings, respect our nation.”

The peaceful protest quickly expanded into the street, blocking traffic for nearly an hour and a half.

Demonstrators hosted a traditional round dance, normally a sign of celebration, but this gathering was for what they call a unified resistance.

Protesters say the fight doesn’t stop here. In fact, next on their list is the people’s climate march this Saturday.