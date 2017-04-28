Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Rainbow Milk

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments

FARGO, ND — This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff did a fun and easy science experiment, with Dr. Graeme Wyllie, Coordinator of the Concordia Science Academy.



The experiment was Rainbow Milk.

Here’s What You’ll Need:

Saucer

Milk

Dish Soap

Q-Tip or Dropper

Many Different Colors of Food Coloring

How to Make Rainbow Milk:

Fill the saucer up with milk. Drop a variety of colored drops in a circle in the milk being careful not to knock the saucer as you add the colors. Make sure to leave a spot in the center. Drop a drop of dish soap from the dropper or touch a Q-tip dipped in the soap quickly to the center of the saucer in the empty spaces within the circle and watch the magic. Now try doing it again.Clean-Up is easy and simple, and you already have some soap to help the process go smoothly.

Further experiments:

Science is all about experimentation so now you’ve mastered the basics, why not try and see what happens when you change some of the variables (ingredients)

What happens as you add more drops? Why is the first drop the one that has the biggest effect?

Why not try different types of milk? Is there a different effect between regular milk and 2%? What could be in the milk that makes a difference?

Does it have to be dish soap? Try other detergents or household materials. What happens?

Record your results. Be sure to take lots of pictures and maybe even video of the awesome color show.