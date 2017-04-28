Talk About Calm: Jimmy John’s Robbery Goes Viral

Jimmy John's responded on Twitter by thanking the police saying "Wow, Freaky Fast Capture!" to go along with their slogan

KANSAS CITY, MO — For anyone behind the counter, working for any establishment, being robbed at gunpoint could possibly be the most terrifying moment of their life.

But the surveillance video of a Jimmy John’s robbery in Kansas City, Missouri is going viral over the cashier’s handling of the situation.

Check out this cashier.

The suspect acts as if he is ordering a sandwich, but when he pretends to go for his wallet, he pulls out a gun instead, pointing it at the cashier and demanding he open the register.

The cashier, in the meantime, looks anything but frantic, even as the suspect puts the gun right up to the man’s head.

The cashier looks down-right bored as he hands over the drawer to the suspect.

Police shared the video on Facebook and within hours, had the suspect in custody.

