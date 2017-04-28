West Fargo Fire Department Responsible for Cleaning Dangerous Fentanyl Spill

They say a large portion of the drug was on a mattress, carpeting and some articles of clothing

WEST FARGO, ND — Officials say being exposed to a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly so the West Fargo Fire Department was called in to clean up the scene and make the area safe.

Fire crews put on protective gear and bagged up everything that had been saturated with the dangerous chemical.

They say a large portion of the drug was on a mattress, carpeting and some articles of clothing.

Crews then triple bagged the items and sealed them with chemical tape before taking them to the Fargo landfill.

“We were able to do some research of the lethal dose of fentanyl and decided since we were unable to determine how much we were dealing with, we took appropriate measures including the entire fire department,” said Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

Firefighters also had to be decontaminated with bleach solution before returning back to service.