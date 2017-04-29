College Baseball: NDSU Splits Doubleheader with SDSU

NDSU sits at 21-21, 12-9 in Summit League.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team split a Summit League doubleheader with the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits on Saturday, April 29, at Erv Huether Field in Brookings, winning the opener, 11-4, before dropping the nightcap, 2-1.

With the twin bill split, the Bison clinch their first series win in Brookings since 2004 and move to 21-21 overall and 12-9 in Summit League play, while SDSU improves to 17-21 on the season and 10-11 in league action.

Freshman infielder Bennett Hostetler hit a grand slam and went 3-for-6 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead North Dakota State in the game one victory, while junior Logan Busch and senior JT Core both added a pair hits and drove in a run.

Senior right-handed starter Reed Pfannenstein (5-4) earned the win on the mound in the opener after giving up three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks in six innings. Left-hander Chris Choles tossed three innings in relief and gave up just one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts to pick up his third save of the season.

North Dakota State exploded for five runs in the top of the fourth inning in game one to rally from a 2-1 deficit and take control of the game. Core reached on a fielding error before Tucker Rohde and Danny Palmiscno each hit singles to load the bases. Alec Abercrombie plated the opening run of the frame when he singled through the right side, scoring Core and bringing Hostetler up to bat.

Hostetler connected on a 1-2 pitch and blasted it over the left field fence for a grand slam, ballooning the NDSU lead to 6-2. It was his first collegiate homer.

The Bison scored two runs in the fifth, and one each in the sixth, eighth and ninth, to roll to the 11-4 win.

Infielder Newt Johnson posted three hits to pace the Jacks in the opening contest.

Jackrabbit starter Hunter Even (1-2) suffered the loss on the mound after allowing five earned runs and an unearned run on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

In the second contest, the Jackrabbits held-off a late NDSU rally to claim the 2-1 victory.

Busch went 2-for-4 in the batter’s box with a double and RBI to lead the Bison in the nightcap.

North Dakota State right-hander Jordan Harms (2-6) took the loss after giving up one earned run on five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

With South Dakota State leading 2-0 entering the seventh inning, Ben Petersen walked before scoring on Busch’s double to left center. Core coaxed a walk, before Matt Elsenpeter hit a sacrifice bunt, advancing Busch and Core to second and third base with one-out, but a strikeout and a ground out ended the NDSU rally.

Outfielder Josh Kunzmann compiled two hits to lead the Jacks in the second contest.

Ethan Kenkel (2-1) earned the win on the mound for SDSU after giving up no earned runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and one walk in six innings. Jackrabbit closer Chris Halbur tossed a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his Summit League-leading seventh save.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Valley City State in a non-league game on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.