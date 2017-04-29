Fargo Business Collects Unwanted Car Seats Before Clean Up Week

The annual car seat round up was organized by Safety Shoppe in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D., — Clean Up Week begins in just a couple of days, but there’s one item you don’t have to leave on the curb. Safety Shoppe in North Fargo held their Car Seat Round Up for outdated or unsafe car seats.

The business holds this event every year before clean up week to prevent people from picking up hazardous car seats.

They gave a $10 Kohl’s gift card to every person who turned in a car seat.

“Well all of our car seats this year are getting recycled, so they will not end up in the landfill so that’s kind of nice. They’re going up to Green Forest Recycling up by Brainerd Minnesota so we’re pretty excited about that. So saving the environment,” said Elizabeth Oestreich, Child Injury Prevention Coordinator.

Safe Kids Fargo-Moorhead, AAA, Sanford Children’s and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped set up the event.