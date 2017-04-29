Moorhead Police Take Part in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Police took the day to collect prescription drugs to help keep the community safe

MOORHEAD, Minn., — Moorhead police say the majority of abused prescriptions are obtained from medicine cabinets at home. Police officers were at different locations all across the Valley for Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It’s a way to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

One of the drop offs was set up at Hornbacher’s of Moorhead.

These services were free and anonymous. Pills had to be in a bottle or zip lock bag and needles were not allowed.

“It gets the unused medications out of homes so you can’t use them or abuse them in an inappropriate manners and ways and environmentally takes them out of commission and out of the streets,” said Brian Dahl, DARE officer with Moorhead Police.

Hawley, Glyndon, Barnesville, Dilworth, East Grand Forks, Polk County and Beltrami County also had drop off setups.