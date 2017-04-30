Cleanup Week Doesn’t Mean You Have to Trash Your Unwanted Items

Thrift Shop owners discuss the benefits of donating your unwanted items during cleanup week

FARGO, ND., — It’s out with the old, in with the new for people across the F-M metro, Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

For those of you who haven’t jumped on the spring cleaning bandwagon yet, fortunately you’re in luck.

Monday kicks off Cleanup Week in the metro, allowing homeowners to get rid of all their unwanted things.

“I have a lot of stuff here I don’t need so I need to throw some out and get my storage space cleaned out for other things I need to put in it,” said Samuel Kormh.

People have been busy putting all kinds of items out on the boulevards all weekend long.

“I got an old TV, I got a bed I don’t need. So I just put it in the trash to clean the storage,” said Kormh.

But as the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“Well it’s that time of year where everyone knows it’s clean up week coming up in Fargo and were just hoping that if there’s any items that were treasured by your family, that you think of heirlooms and hospice of the red river valley and you bring those items here,” said Volunteer Coordinator with Heirlooms, Tracy Roche.

Thrift shop employees say donating is a better way of get rid of your unwanted items and ultimately it’s a win-win.

“You know that it’s going to a good cause. You’re able to give it to somebody who is looking for something for a cheap rate and you know that money is going towards a local nonprofit,” said Manager with Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, John Merck.

However, when I asked Kormh if he ever thought about donating his things, he says the thought never crossed his mind.

“Not really. Not really, I just think about putting it outside as trash,” said Kormh.

Yet, thrift shop owners say it’s best to keep in mind that what you’re throwing out could get damaged and become less valuable to someone else.

“We are always looking for items. Gently used items in really good shape. Those are all the sorts of things we like to get here,” said Roche.

While cleanup week is the perfect opportunity to get rid of your junk–it’s best to weigh your options.

“We want your treasures to be treasured by someone else,” said Roche.

Your unwanted items will be picked up on your regularly scheduled garbage day all week.