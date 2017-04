Fire Destroys Family’s House In Douglas County, Minnesota

Started In Garage and Quickly Spread

Fire has destroyed a family’s house in rural Douglas County.

Crews from Millerville, Leaf Valley and Brandon responded to the fire at the Michael and Raelene Bakken residence at 10751 White Oak Road Northwest.

The fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the house, which was a total loss.

Everyone was able to make it out without getting hurt.

The state fire marshal is investigating.