Motorcyclist Taken To Hospital In Serious Condition After Crash

Police say it appears the motorcycle struck the side of the car

FARGO,N.D.–One man was taken to the hospital in “serious condition” after crashing his motorcycle into a car.

Police responded to the call around 5:15 at 45th Street South and I–94.

Police say it appears the motorcycle struck the side of the car.

Witnesses say other drivers and riders were trying to give the man CPR before the ambulance arrived.

A helmet was found on the scene.

The crash is under investigation. It is not clear if speed was a factor.

“That will all come out in our investigation here and that’s why we have 45th St closed off for a period of time. We need to investigate the scene here. I would exercise caution, if i was riding a motorcycle and follow the rules of the road and wear a helmet,” said Sgt. Jerrod Wagner, with the Fargo Police Department,

There were no other injuries reported.