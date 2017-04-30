New American Support Group Celebrates Volunteers

The New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment is celebrating those who give of their time.

Volunteers gathered for an African style lunch catered by Madina Cuisine and reflected on their efforts.

The volunteer based consortium is made up of three nonprofit organizations that share a vision of building a stronger community.

The organization offers programs for new Americans including financial workshops and tutoring.

The group was founded in 2015 and was formerly called the Refugee Consortium of North Dakota.

“This is a time in the community where I know our new Americans would really appreciate more support whether that’s through something concrete like English Language tutoring or just a friend who they know they can trust,” said Kevin Brook, President of The New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment.

The group is always looking for more volunteers.

If you’d like to help, you can find more information here.