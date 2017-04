Police Identify Man Found Dead Under Bridge

Fell From Bridge Being Removed in Minot

Minot police say a young man who was found dead near a bridge was a student at Minot State University.

Police identified the victim as Cristian Fuentes, 22, formerly of Texas.

Fuentes’ body was found Saturday morning under the Broadway Bridge in Minot, near a construction project.

Police say he apparently fell from an area of the bridge being removed near the south end of the project.