Author Shares Inspiration Behind Book Based On WWII

A local group hosted a lecture featuring a author

FARGO, ND — People at the Holiday Inn in Fargo traveled back in time to a secret world filled with spies.

Denise Kiernan, author of “Girls of Atomic City”, shared the inspiration behind her book about young women during World War II.

This was the final presentation of a series of lectures hosted by Fargo Town Hall, a group that brings speakers to the metro.

The book takes place in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where the military headquarters was that developed the nation’s first nuclear weapons.

Kiernan wrote the story after talking with women who lived there at the time.

“Tony to me was important because she lived down the road in Clinton, that’s actually where the official name of Oak Ridge during the war, Clinton engineer works came from,” said Deise Kiernan, talking about someone she interviewed.

Kiernan previously worked in television, writing for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” as well as producing for ESPN and MSNBC.

The next lecture series is scheduled for October 2nd and will feature actress and singer Connie Stevens.