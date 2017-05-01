Authorities Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Fargo Crash

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into a car on Sunday afternoon.

He was 24-year-old Tanner Beighley of Fargo.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say it appears Beighley struck the side of the car in the 2000 block of 45th Street South.

Witnesses say nearby drivers and riders tried to give him CPR before the ambulance arrived.

His helmet was found on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Beighley had a history of reckless driving.

He had numerous citations for exhibition driving, speeding and not having a valid license.

He was clocked going 140 miles per hour on a motorcycle last year on I-94 near the same exit where he crashed in Fargo.