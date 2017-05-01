Cobbers Introduce First-Ever Full-Time Athletic Director

Jeff Bretherton will serve as Concordia A.D.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Cobber Athletics) — Concordia-Moorhead President Dr. William Craft announced that Jeff Bretherton has been hired as the first full-time Athletic Director in the history of Concordia College.

Bretherton takes over for interim athletic director Rachel Bergeson who was named to the position after head men’s basketball coach Rich Glas stepped down from being athletic director in the spring of 2016.

The announcement of Bretherton’s hiring marks a new transition in the Concordia athletic department where the position has always been coupled with another job at the college.

“Jeff brings an enthusiasm for student athletes and their well-being, commented Concordia Vice President for Finance Linda Brown who served as the chair of the athletic director search committee. “He also has a commitment to excellence and leadership skills and experiences that compliment and extend the great work of the athletics department.”

Bretherton has experience in Division III athletics and the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and also brings financial acumen to the position. He was a Senior Development Officer at St. John’s University from 1996-2003. During that time he also served as an assistant football coach and helped the Johnnies win the NCAA Division III national championship in 2003.

“I truly believe athletic success and excellence here at Concordia will be a driver for transforming this college moving forward,” said Bretherton during his introductory press conference.

As the Senior Development officer at St. John’s he was the lead staff member for the million-dollar athletic facility campaign which contained the implementation of artificial turf for the football field.

Bretherton is now the Director of Development for the Heart of the Rockies Initiative in Missoula, Mont. where he is responsible for guiding the development efforts in the areas of capital and capacity building that will enable the completion of $34 million in projects in Idaho and Montana.

Before his work with the Heart of the Rockies Bretherton was the Vice President of Development for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation followed by serving as the principal with the Lost Cowboy Group in Missoula.

“I am looking forward to creating a great culture in this department,” said Bretherton. “We will find the right people and manage trying to coach them to do great things.”