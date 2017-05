Douglas County Authorities Investigating Business Break-In

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — Deputies in Douglas County are investigating a supper club break-in.

They responded to an alarm at Corral Supper Club in Nelson just after 4 a.m.

Someone used force to enter the building and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and property.

No suspects were found.

The investigation is ongoing.