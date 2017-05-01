Law Enforcement Holding Active Shooter Drill at New Sanford Hospital

The drill will allow teams to test capabilities and procedures and prepare for a real-life crisis to better serve the community

FARGO, ND — Sanford’s new medical center will be swarming with law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

An active shooter drill will be held starting at 8 a.m.

Local hospitals, law enforcement agencies and emergency responders will participate.

Construction on the nearly $500 million medical center was finished in February and it’s set to open in July.