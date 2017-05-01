Law Enforcement Holding Active Shooter Drill at New Sanford Hospital

WASHINGTON D.C. -- North Dakota could receive millions of dollars in federal funding to help reimburse the state for costs incurred during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Both Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven have… continue reading ›
WEST FARGO, ND -- What bit a student and a staff member at L.E. Berger Elementary School in West Fargo last week remains a mystery. Bat Pros did a full inspection of the school on Saturday since a medical…
BISMARCK, ND -- Gov. Burgum gives himself a B-plus grade for his first Legislative session. Burgum told the Associated Press that it was "full-blown crisis management'' when he took over in December. The wealthy former computer software executive took charge…