Motorcyclists Face More Dangers Than They May Realize

Experts share motorcycle riding tips to keep the community safe

FARGO, ND., — As the weather warms up, more motorcycles are out on the highways.

“I don’t care who you are, what you ride or how good you ride,” said Marg Hohnadel, who is a certified riding coach with Abate. “Every person that rides a motorcycle has room for improvement.”

After a long winter of being cooped up inside, riders are anxious to get back on their bikes.

But it never hurts to have a few refresher courses before doing so.

“It may be the first time they’ve taken the bike out for the year,” said Sgt. James Kringlie with the Fargo Police Department. “Take it slow. Take it easy until they get used to it.”

Abate of North Dakota is a nonprofit organization that promotes motorcycle safety, awareness and training.

Experts say when it comes to riding, there’re more dangers than you may think.

“I mean, you slam on your breaks, your body is going to go up and over your handlebars,” said Hohnadel. “It doesn’t take much. You can get all kinds of injuries.”

Luckily, there are a few reminders that you could save your safe.

“Be observant, be watching continuously, wear proper attire, wear protective clothes,” said Hohnadel.

“We always recommend wearing a helmet,” said Sgt. Kringlie.

When it comes to speed, these three words should always be on your mind: slow it down.

“Just because they can do 200 miles an hour doesn’t mean that they should,” said Sgt. Kringlie.

As many safety precautions as motorcyclists have to take, drivers have to be just as aware that motorcyclists are on the road.

“When you come up behind a biker on the intersection, don’t sit right on their fender,” cautioned Hohnadel. “Give them a little bit of space.”

As fun as riding may be, it’s important to play by the rules.

“Be safe. Follow the speed laws. Follow the traffic laws,” said Hohnadel. “Those laws are put there for a reason. They’re there because they want to protect us.”

Abate’s training courses consist of four hours of classroom lessons and then eight hours on the motorcycle broken up over two days.