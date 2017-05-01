ND Senators Hoeven and Heitkamp Working to Secure Funding for DAPL Costs

WASHINGTON D.C. — North Dakota could receive millions of dollars in federal funding to help reimburse the state for costs incurred during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Both Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven have worked to include grant funding in the Department of Justice’s budget.

Hoeven is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The state must submit an application to the DOJ, which will provide money for emergency law enforcement events during 2016 and 2017.

The sheriff in Morton County says the protests cost taxpayers over $22 million.

“This should enable us to get up to $15 million to help with that law enforcement effort,” added Sen. Hoeven.

The grant is part of a larger government funding bill, which must be approved by Congress.

Gov. Burgum is also seeking a presidential disaster declaration to cover costs of the protests.