NDSU’s Lind Picks up National Player of the Week Recognition

Lind threw 9 innings of shutout baseball against SDSU Friday

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State University senior right-handed pitcher Luke Lind was named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of the Week and The Summit League Pitcher of the Week for his performance April 24-30.

It marks Lind’s third career Summit League Pitcher of the Week honor.

Lind fired a one-hit shutout with a career-high 11 strikeouts in a 3-0 nine-inning victory at South Dakota State on Friday, April 28. It was the first one-hitter for NDSU baseball since 2002 and the first nine-inning complete-game shutout since 2013.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Lind set down the first 14 hitters he faced before yielding a fifth-inning single. He retired 13 of 15 batters the remainder of the contest, allowing just one walk and a hit by pitch.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Valley City State in a non-league game on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.