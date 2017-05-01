People Take to the Streets Across the Nation for May Day Action Marches

PEOPLE MARCHED IN CITIES ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR DIFFERENT CAUSES, INCLUDING THE DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE. OUR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, ALEXIS WAINWRIGHT REPORTS

NATIONAL — Thousands are marching all over the country for immigrant and worker rights.

From cities like Los Angeles, Seattle…Milwaukee to Washington, people marched in support of worker rights and labor unions.

They also addressed national issues like the Dakota Access pipeline.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered on May Day at DuPont Circle to celebrate International Worker’s Day.

The protesters went to the White House, demanding better working conditions.

“There’s people actually bringing innovative ideas to the country, but also with big ideas in order to bring the country back up,” said Richard Luna, who was a member of the march.

The May Day March Fight is against not only President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“When it came down between people’s rights and capitalism, they were absolutely happy to bring the full weight of the state down on those indigenous people in North Dakota,” said Ryan Mosgrove, who is a National DSA organizer. “We will continue to stand with them.”

“We don’t need to depend in digging oil and putting pipelines that endanger natural resources that violate the sacredness of Native American land,” said Alma Couverthie, who helped organize the march.

Democrats introduced a bill to the Senate to raise rages last week.

If that bill is approved, minimum wage would be $15 by the year 2034.