Recall Petitions for Fargo City Commissioner to be Turned In

Backers need 3,500 valid signatures to declare a special election.

FARGO, ND — Petitions to recall Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn will be turned in next week after all.

Andrew Lenzmeier, who heads up the recall effort, says a call for an immediate end to the process came “out of left field” last week.

The Fargo-Moorhead Refugee Advisory Council called for an end to the effort citing threats and harassment against those circulating petitions.

But Fauzia Haider, who just resigned from the group, says there have been no reports of any threats against petitioners.

Backers need 3,500 valid signatures to declare a special election.

Still to be decided is whether the recall vote can legally be held this summer.

Piepkorn is under fire for his stance on refugees.