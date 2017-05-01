Spring Cleaning Has Hit the F-M Area

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Couches, bikes and tables are just some of the items you can find on the side of the road around the F–M area.

Cleanup Week gives people the opportunity to dispose of items free of charge.

Some scavengers take to the streets looking for scrap metal to sell.

But Cleanup Week isn’t just about finding something that you can sell.

Some people say they use this week to find something that they can reuse.

“For friends or my kids and sometimes I just find stuff that’s fun,” said Bill Lucas. “Boulevard shopping. It’s a blast.”

Lucas said that he has been finding items during Cleanup Week for quite some time.

“Back in ’82 I just saw this on the boulevard and I was like, ‘wow this is like a treasure hunt’ and so I find stuff and it’s better than stuff getting in the landfill,” he said.

However, for some scavengers, this year is their first time exploring.

“My parents do it every year so it’s kind of fun,” said Kari Sauer. “I took the day off.”

She says her day off has been successful.

“There’s a lot of great stuff even as far as lumber, you know, to build things, old lumber to make it look weathered, making bird houses and just all kinds of fun things,” she said.

This week also encourages people to recycle other people’s items.

“I think we put a lot of stuff in the landfill that doesn’t need to be there and it obviously takes up less space,” said Sauer. “It’s fun for us people who re-purpose to know that there is a week dedicated to doing this.”

One cleanup rule is to have separate piles for the different items you put outside.

