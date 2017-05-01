United Way is Celebrates May Day…with a Meaning

Volunteers from United Way helped distribute and read books to children for May Day

FARGO, ND — Flowers and candy aren’t the only things being distributed in May Day baskets.

Volunteers arrived at United Way to gather books and then headed to SENDCAA Childcare to read and give them to the children for their 6th annual ‘May Day Baskets of Books”.

More than 1,000 books were delivered to 14 other local childcare centers in the area to encourage reading.

Volunteers say it’s the perfect opportunity to prepare the community’s children for success.

“United Way is really making sure kids in the community have books before they enter kindergarten,” said Kristina Hein, who is the marketing director with the United Way. “Part of that is our strategy with childcare centers in making sure that kids have books. Making sure that kids are prepared for kindergarten. So today is fun but there is also a big meaning behind it.”

This is the 14th year that Imagination Library has provided books for the May Day event.