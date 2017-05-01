West Fargo Grade School Given All Clear

What bit a student and a staff member at LE Berger Elementary School in West Fargo last week remains a mystery.

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – What bit a student and a staff member at LE Berger Elementary School in West Fargo last week remains a mystery.

The school district says the company hired to look for what it was found no evidence of anything that would affected the safety of students or employees.

Parents have been informed and regular activities at the school have resumed.

In a statement from the West Fargo School District they say,”The mediation company hired to investigate the situation at Berger Elementary found no evidence of anything that would impact the safety of children or staff. Last night at around 9:00 PM, we communicated with parents, letting them know that school and activities would resume as regularly scheduled at Berger today. “