Casselton Man Arrested for Drugs, Child Endangerment

TJ Nelson

CASSELTON, ND — A man faces multiple drug charges after being arrested Monday morning in Casselton.

Officers took Adam Eberhardt into custody after executing a search warrant in the 700 block of 4th Street South.

They seized approximately a half pound of marijuana, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, marijuana edibles and around $4,000 cash.

The 33-year-old Eberhardt is being held on three felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment, and two misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia.

