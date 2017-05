Dunseith Man Dies After Rollover Crash

ROLETTE COUNTY, ND — A Dunseith man is dead after crashing his car on a closed road.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 56-year-old man was driving around 8 o’clock last night about 5 miles northeast of Dunseith.

He was northbound on 35th Avenue Northeast.

The road was washed out and closed north of the intersection with 92nd Street.

The man hit the washed out portion of the road, rolled and died on scene.

His name is expected to be released tomorrow.