Funeral Services Held for Former Napoleon Officer

City officials are not commenting while the investigation continues

DEVILS LAKE, ND — Funeral services were held today in Devils Lake for a former officer who took his own life.

Nathan Weber was terminated by the Napoleon City Council in February along with Police Chief James Waldo.

Both men decided to sue the city.

But on April 26, the 31-year-old Weber took his own life.

His mother wrote on Facebook that she believes the mayor of Napoleon and others should be held accountable for the “wrongful termination” that she says was a contributing factor to her son’s death.

Weber leaves behind three children.

City officials are not commenting while the investigation continues.