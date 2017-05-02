GOP Continues Budget Planning, Despite Gov. Dayton’s Veto Threats

A health care budget also seeks to abolish MNsure by 2019
TJ Nelson

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s Republican Legislature isn’t backing down from Gov. Dayton’s veto threats as lawmakers finalize their budget offer.

The Legislature started piecing together budget bills Monday as legislative leaders prepared to head into negotiations with the Democratic governor.

The environmental funding bill would delay Dayton’s initiative requiring buffers between cropland and waterways until 2019.

Dayton has vowed to veto any changes to the buffer law.

A health care budget also seeks to abolish MNsure by 2019.

Dayton has objected but not issued a veto threat.

Related Post

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s Casino Falls Nea...
Governor Dayton in Good Spirits After Announcing C...
Republican Legislators Talk Budget, Higher Ed Cuts...
Becker County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth ...

You Might Like