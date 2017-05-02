GOP Continues Budget Planning, Despite Gov. Dayton’s Veto Threats

A health care budget also seeks to abolish MNsure by 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s Republican Legislature isn’t backing down from Gov. Dayton’s veto threats as lawmakers finalize their budget offer.

The Legislature started piecing together budget bills Monday as legislative leaders prepared to head into negotiations with the Democratic governor.

The environmental funding bill would delay Dayton’s initiative requiring buffers between cropland and waterways until 2019.

Dayton has vowed to veto any changes to the buffer law.

A health care budget also seeks to abolish MNsure by 2019.

Dayton has objected but not issued a veto threat.