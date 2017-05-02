HS Roundup: West Fargo Schlacks South

Packers score 24 runs in rout of Fargo South.

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers (14-3) defeated Fargo South (2-8) on Tuesday in five innings 24-0. The Packers scored in all five innings including eight in the second and seven in the 5th to down the Bruins. The Packers will play at Fargo North on Thursday. Fargo South will host Grand Forks Central on Thursday.

In high school girls soccer action, Shanley-Oak Grove took on Fargo North. At last check the score was 1-o Fargo North in the second half.