Northwood, ND Town of the Week 5-2-17

You Might Like
Community Participates in Active Shooter Drill at New Sanford Medical Center
FARGO, ND -- You can never be too prepared for dangerous situations. Sanford Health and Essentia Health partnered with F–M police, fire, ambulance and dispatch to prepare for an active shooter situation. "It's… continue reading ›
Congressmen Peterson Speechless Over Racist Minnesota GOP Facebook Post
MINNESOTA -- A Minnesota GOP member has resigned over a Facebook post aimed at Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson. The post that was quickly deleted included racist remarks toward Congressman Keith Ellison. The post… continue reading ›
UND Engineering Expo: Time, Commitment and Passion
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Finals week involves test driving race cars and building robots for some students at UND. Several aspiring engineers showed off their best work at UND's annual Engineering Design Expo.… continue reading ›