One Injured in Near Head-On Crash in Fargo

1/4 Rescue workers help an injured person at the scene of the crash

FARGO, ND — A near head-on crash at the intersection of Main Avenue and 42nd Street South sends one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 3 o’clock when a driver attempted to turn onto 42nd and collided with another vehicle.

That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be cited.

The other driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash caused some traffic delays in the area.