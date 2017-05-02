One Injured in Near Head-On Crash in Fargo

TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — A near head-on crash at the intersection of Main Avenue and 42nd Street South sends one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 3 o’clock when a driver attempted to turn onto 42nd and collided with another vehicle.

That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be cited.

The other driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash caused some traffic delays in the area.

