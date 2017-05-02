Three Spuds Picked in Phase-II USHL Draft

Kosobud, Leonard and Larson all drafted in Phase-II.

FARGO, N.D. — Phase two of the USHL draft is all wrapped up. Monday’s phase one featured kids who were under 17 years old. Phase two promoted players who are eligible to play junior hockey and who aren’t already affiliated with another USHL team.

A few local guys heard their name called, so to speak. Moorhead Spud Carson Kosobud was selected by Des Moines in the 10th round of phase two. Kosobud announced last month his intent to go to Arizona State to play hockey.

His high school teammates Parker Larson and goaltender Lance Leonard were also selected, in the 11th and 16th rounds respectively.

Grant Johnson from Grand Forks Central was picked by the Fargo Force in the 12th round. We could see the Knight calling the Scheels Arena home.

For all the results of the USHL Draft click here.