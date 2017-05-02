Unglued Brings Sweet Surprise To Downtown Fargo

We're celebrating National Small Business Week with a sweet surprise from Unglued.

It’s a special kind of talent to identify a niche need in a community, build a product, and present it in a way that attracts customers and helps the local economy thrive. But that’s what small business owners around the country do every day, and that’s why the KVRR Morning Show is celebrating Small Business Week.

Emily Welker sat down live in-studio with Ashley Morken of Unglued to sample the new offerings from Yeobo, the in-store candy bar just launched at their downtown location, and to talk about the national award for small businesses that Unglued just brought home to Fargo in time for Small Business Week this week. Unglued features about 30 small businesses within its store as well as being a small business itself. Check out the spicy jalapeno gummy candy sampling at about two minutes in — it packs a bit of a kick!

http://www.ungluedmarket.com/