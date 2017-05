Ada Mayor Steps Down Before Big Move

Ellefson joined the city council after the flood of 1997 and became mayor in 2000

ADA, Minn. — The mayor of Ada, Minnesota has stepped down.

Mayor James Ellefson retired effective last night.

His term was set to expire in 2020.

Ellefson joined the city council after the flood of 1997 and became mayor in 2000.

He took a break from serving between 2012 and 2014.

The Ellefson family is moving to Florida this summer.

John Rosenberger will be acting mayor until an appointment is made.