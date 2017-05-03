Bison Athletes Honored in 3rd-Annual Green & Gold Gala

Zack Johnson and Rose Jackson take top male and female athlete honors
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State held its 3rd-annual Green and Gold Gala at the Fargo Theatre to honor student-athlete’s from the University’s 16 Division-I sports on Wednesday night.

Female Rookie – Monica Polgar, soccer
Male Rookie – Cam Sykora, wrestling
Female Pride – Morgan Milbrath, track & field
Male Pride – Chase Morlock, football
Female Athlete – Rose Jackson, track & field
Male Athlete – Zack Johnson, football
Impact Award – Michael Harwood

