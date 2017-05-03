Case Concerning Minnesota’s Sex Offender Treatment Program on Hold

Lawyers for the offenders have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court finding that the program is constitutional

MINNESOTA — A federal judge has stayed further proceedings in a class-action lawsuit over Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank declared the program “unconstitutional” in 2015 because only a handful of offenders had ever won provisional releases.

However, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed him in January.

The case is now on hold for at least 90 days while the Supreme Court considers whether to hear the case.