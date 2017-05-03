Cass County Youth Commission Paying it Forward

The Cass County Youth Commission is the only of it's kind in North Dakota

FARGO,N.D–Twenty-one high school students are wrapping up their year and getting a look into local politics by paying it forward.

The Cass County Youth Commission presented a check for over $6,500 to Charism, a nonprofit that supports at risk children in the metro.

Members of the Cass County Government held a graduation for the group of students who served on the youth commission.

The students spent the last tenth months learning about leadership.

Two students are selected from each school in the county.

“I think that hopefully the money that we raise will really make a difference,” said Martha Denton, who is the chair of the Cass County Youth Commission. “It’s also been really nice to work with people from rural areas. I’m from Fargo North so I don’t really have the opportunity to talk and learn about people from different parts of Cass County.”

Earlier this year, the group traveled to Bismarck to meet the governor.

They are the only youth commission in North Dakota.