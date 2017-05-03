Crookston Police Investigating Death, Searching for Man

Crookston Police are searching for Eddie Frazier after going to his apartment and finding a woman dead.

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A woman is found dead in Crookston and police want to talk to the man she lived with.

Officers found the body of 48-year-old Tawnja Wallace this morning in the home she shared with 49-year-old Eddie Frazier.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Frazier was last seen at 11 a.m. in Detroit Lakes.

Investigators believe he is headed to the Twin Cities, South Dakota or Arizona.

Frazier is 6’4″, 320 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a silver Oldsmobile Aurora with Minnesota license plate 341 VNZ.