Dunseith Man Identified in Fatal Rollover Crash

The patrol says Gooden was driving about 5 miles northeast of Dunseith on Monday night when he entered a closed road

ROLETTE COUNTY, ND — The highway patrol has identified the man killed on a washed out road in Rolette County.

He is 56-year-old Errol Gooden of Dunseith.

The patrol says Gooden was driving about five miles northeast of Dunseith on Monday night when he entered a closed road.

He hit a washed out portion of the road, rolled and died on scene.

Gooden was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.